Loki: Tara Strong Describes Audition Process for Miss Minutes

Loki has arrived on Disney+ and with it, a wide cast of supporting characters that have become favorites with millions of Marvel Studios fans around the world. You have human characters like Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), then you have animated characters like Miss Minutes, voiced by the legendary Tara Strong. Even though Strong herself is one of the biggest names in animation, the actor mentioned in one recent interview she was still required to audition for the House of Ideas.

"I had to audition! It’s actually quite surprising for many people to learn that most voice actors — even ones who’ve been in the business for 30 or 40 years — often audition for parts they’ve already had," the Powerpuff Girls alumnus told THR. "You have to constantly keep proving yourself in auditioning for new studio people and new showrunners even though they may have hours and hours of tape on you for a character you’ve already done. But this character, since it was new, needed an entire audition process because I think they were in search of what felt best for this character. So I’m happy to audition, and thankfully, it worked out."

As with virtually everything else under the Marvel Studios umbrella, she was given little to work with when it came to the audition.

"Normally, for an audition, they’ll give you a drawing of the character, a character description, sides and some backstory into their world, but we really got very little information. I called my agent after I received the packet, and I was like, 'Um, can you tell me anything else about this character? Is she sentient? Is she A.I.?'" Strong added.

The actor told the trade she then went on to record three different versions of the character to make sure all of the bases were covered.

"Sometimes, it’ll take me 5 minutes, and sometimes, it’ll take me 3 hours to get it exactly right, knowing that there’s hundreds or thousands of people vying for one role," she concluded. "So I’ll think about what’s going to separate me from the other people and how I’m going to give them something special that they’ll glom onto. For this one, there were three different versions: one of them included an accent, one was a little bit more A.I and one had a little more emotion attached to it. Obviously, once I saw what it was, it made sense that they were keeping it on the DL."

