Marvel’s Timeless Teaser Hints at the Death of the Celestials

Marvel is teasing the return of Eternity’s son, Entropy, in the upcoming Kang-centric Marvel Comics story Timeless, teased as part of Marvel’s release slate earlier this year. In a teaser provided exclusively to ComicBook.com, Marvel teases that Entropy may cause the end of the Marvel Universe. Peter David and ChrisCross created Entropy in the pages of Captain Marvel in 2002. Entropy personifies the concept of the “Big Freeze,” and he sought to slay his father and destroy the universe. With Genis-Vell’s help, Entropy succeeded, erasing the Marvel Universe from existence. However, at Rick Jones’ suggestion, he attempted to create something new, ultimately rebirthing the Marvel Universe. Entropy became the new Eternity in this new Marvel Universe, revealing that these events were all a part of Eternity’s recurring life cycle.

What does Entropy have to do with the forthcoming Timeless event? The teaser image seems to suggest that he has it out for the Celestials.

The Celestials — featured prominently in the upcoming Marvel Studios film — have existed since the first multiverse’s creation. Somehow surviving each multiverse’s destruction and rebirth, they are integral to creating new worlds and new universes. Could Entropy have come to resent their continued, extra-universal existence?

Timeless #1 is a one-shot comic from writer Jed MacKay and artists Kev Walker, Greg Land, and Mark Bagley. The comic promises to offer readers their first taste of 2022’s most important Marvel stories. These include new arcs featuring the X-Men, Daredevil, Venom, the Avengers, and other major Marvel characters. The issue centers on Kang the Conqueror and his time-spanning war.

“Kang the Conqueror always knows what happens next- it’s a perk of being from the 31st century. But when chronal chaos throws the future he expects into disarray, the Conqueror finds a new challenge to pit himself against- and he’s delighted by it,” MacKay explained to Marvel.com. “In his adventure across the timelines, Kang will reveal things that will happen in the coming years, things that could, and things that should never. He will pit his unstoppable thirst for excellence at all costs against a foe both new and old, and destroy anything in his path to greatness- even if it is an entire world. Some futures will be revealed, others hinted at, and yet others will be annihilated- but which are which?”

“Our magnificent Marvel fans are sure to thrilled by the spectacular stories we have planned for 2022, and Timeless serves as its seismic setup, taking our characters to some most unexpected places – and time periods – with plenty of secrets and surprises along the way! A look at Marvel’s past, present and future…it’s all connected!” Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski said.

Timeless #1 goes on sale on December 22nd.