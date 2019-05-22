The Marvel Magneto One:12 Collective Figure is Available to Pre-Order

The Marvel One:12 Collective Magneto figure that Mezco Toys unveiled at New York Toy Fair earlier this year is now available to pre-order! At the time of writing, the most affordable place to grab one for your collection is right here at Entertainment Earth, where it can be reserved for the standard $80 with free shipping. It should arrive on your doorstep in January.

The Magneto figure features two head portraits and a range of accessories – including magnetic force effects that are capable of holding small metal objects. An official description and full spec list for the Magneto figure can be found below.

“Magneto, also known as Max Eisenhardt, is a powerful mutant who has the ability to control magnetic fields at will. Using his magnetic abilities, Magneto helps other mutants replace humans as the dominant species, as he believes in their superiority.

The One:12 Collective Magneto is presented in a fitted suit with shoulder armor. The master of magnetism comes complete with two head portraits and a range of magnetic effects including a gun disassembling effect and magnetic force effects that are affixed to his interchangeable hands. Both magnetic force effects are embedded with magnets, capable of holding small metal objects.”

Features:

• One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

• Two (2) head portraits

• Hand painted authentic detailing

• Approximately 17cm tall

• Six (6) interchangeable hands including

• One (1) pair of fists (L & R)

• Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L & R)



Costume:

• Fitted suit with shoulder armor

• Wrist gauntlets

• Duty belt

• Knee-high boots



Accessories:

• One (1) gun disassembling effect (affixed to interchangeable left hand)

• Two (2) magnetic force effects with imbedded magnets (affixed to interchangeable left & right hands)

• One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

• One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

