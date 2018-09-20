Marvel Reveals Major Retcon For Captain Marvel’s Origin

Marvel said that Carol Danvers‘ origin would be getting some updates in The Life of Captain Marvel, and they just delivered the first big change in this week’s issue.

Spoilers incoming for The Life of Captain Marvel #3, so if you haven’t read it yet you’ve been warned.

To give some context, Carol Danvers’ original origin included her getting her powers after being saved by Mar-Vell. He was able to get in the way of the Psyche Magnetron to protect her, but the radiation it was giving off seeped through him and changed Carol’s DNA, resulting in her having powers. Her family and friends aside from Mar-Vell were still Earthbound, but it looks like that has changed now.

The mysterious warrior that is searching the source of the signal (which Carol accidentally unearthed in her father’s things) arrives at Carol’s house after she’s already dealt with several robotic sentries. She successfully led them away from the house, but when the warrior shows up she tells her mom to go inside and says she will protect her. Marie asks Carol to let her help for once, but Carol refuses, telling her “You can’t be out here! You don’t get it, Ma!”

Marie doesn’t listen though, saying “Stop sweetheart! I can handle it! Besides…she’s here for me.”

At that moment Marie takes off the necklace she’s been wearing which if you look closely has a symbol much like the Hala star. It starts glowing when she removes it, and the last page shows Marie in full Kree armor, and pretty slick armor to boot. Carol’s definitely shocked, and now the questions start pouring in.

This is a big departure from her previous origin, but we’re excited to see what this means, especially as her father’s mistress also seemed to have powers of some sort (revealed earlier in the issue). Issue #4 can’t get here soon enough!

The Life of Captain Marvel #3 is written by Margaret Stohl and drawn by Carlos Pacheco and Marguerite Sauvage. The official description can be found below.

“Chaos descends on Captain Marvel’s small coastal hometown! A deadly Kree warrior has finally tracked Carol home. But just what – or who – is the invader after? The moment you’ve been waiting for is here: Margaret Stohl and Carlos Pacheco bring you a reveal that will change Captain Marvel’s destiny.”

The Life of Captain Marvel #3 is in comic stores now, and you can check out our full review here.