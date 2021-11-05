Marvel Viral Marketing Confirms Thanos' Connection to The Eternals

✖

A viral marketing installation confirms Thanos' connection to The Eternals in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to The Direct, the Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. interactive exhibit which gives fans an up close experience featuring equipment and information from the MCU, one bit of information in the exhibit as presented in Toronto, Canada revealed Thanos' connection to The Eternals, perhaps offering a clue about the upcoming film.

In the installation, there is a bit of information presented as in-universe intelligence from Thor that notes the Mad Titan is "the last of an ancient and highly sophisticated species known throughout the universe as 'The Eternals'." The rest of the intel notes that his origin is said to be on Saturn's largest moon, Titan, and that he is to be considered extremely dangerous, posing a threat to the entire universe.

The idea of Thanos having a connection to The Eternals isn't exactly new for fans of the comics. In the main Marvel Comics reality, Thanos was born to the Eternals A'lars and Sui-San while the Eternal Thena is his cousin. In the upcoming Marvel Studios film, Thena is played by Angelina Jolie. What makes all of this interesting is the verbiage of the Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. that Thanos is the last of the Eternals, suggesting that not only could the connection between Thanos and the Eternals could be a way to introduce the Eternals, but could also be a clue to how the film will explore the idea that the Eternals have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years.

Of course, this is all speculation. Very little is known about Eternals and fans have to wait until next year to see it hit screens. The film has been delayed to November 2021 and thus far, fans haven't even gotten a trailer for the film, no official photos, no official footage, though Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo in the film, did tell fans on social media previously that the film is worth the wait.

"I know there isn’t much news yet! I’m in the dark too, trust me. I can’t wait for it, whenever it comes. But I promise the movie will be worth the wait. It's the most exciting, fun, epic, thrilling, hilarious & moving project I've ever been a part of. And it's massive. The scale of it is unlike anything I've ever seen. I would walk on to shoot and be awestruck by the sets every day."

Joining Nanjiani in the film's ensemble cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the aloof longer Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harrington will also appear as Dane Whitman aka Black Knight.

Eternals arrives in theaters on November 5, 2021.