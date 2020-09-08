Marvel's Eternals: Kumail Nanjiani Teases the Movie Is Worth the Wait

✖

If everything had gone according to plan, we'd probably be knee deep in marketing for Marvel's Eternals at this point. The film had originally been set to debut in theaters this November but was pushed back along with the entire phase four slate of films and TV for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel fans eager to see or hear something about the movie have had to stick to toy leaks and quotes in the press about the project, but now one of the stars has come through and given MCU fans a slice of fried gold: it'll be worth the wait.

Comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo in the film, tweeted about his time working with the movie's director, Chloé Zhao, saying that working with her "has been one of the most thrilling and satisfying experiences" of his career. This prompted some fans to use this opportunity to ask him about the film, to which he replied:

"I know there isn’t much news yet! I’m in the dark too, trust me. I can’t wait for it, whenever it comes. But I promise the movie will be worth the wait. It's the most exciting, fun, epic, thrilling, hilarious & moving project I've ever been a part of. And it's massive. The scale of it is unlike anything I've ever seen. I would walk on to shoot and be awestruck by the sets every day."

Joining Nanjiani in the film's ensemble case includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayak as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-coul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the aloof longer Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harrington will also appear as Dane Whitman aka Black Knight.

Marvel's Eternals is scheduled to be released on February 12, 2021. Eternals features an entirely new team of heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe whose history spans more than centuries, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces the immortal beings out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants.