Eternals Star Lauren Ridloff Confirms Reshoots Have Taken Place

As suspected earlier this summer, Marvel's Eternals has officially gone through its round of reshoots. First teased in June by Eternals lead Salma Hayek, fellow Eternals star Lauren Ridloff has now confirmed the additional photography on the cosmos-faring adventure has already taken place. Receiving a nomination as one of the 2020 BAFTA Breakthroughs, Ridloff chatted with HeyUGuys in celebration, and it was on the YouTube channel she revealed she found out about the BAFTA nomination earlier this year during reshoots.

"I just actually finished my second day of shooting for a Marvel movie," Ridloff said in regards to the time she found out about the nomination. "We were doing re-shoots actually, we were just finishing the second day of the reshoots and I was like 'It's a really good week, it was great to be back on set working, and it's great to get this news.'"

In the same interview, Ridloff praised co-star Angelina Jolie for her on-set leadership.

"Well, Angie, I have to say, she is both gentle and strong. I was so grateful and appreciative to have her there with us because I feel like she really is very aware of what our needs might be," the actor added. "She's always thinking about the cast. She would ask questions that a lot of us were wondering and she's the one who stepped forward and asked those questions."

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe know by now the studio uses pickup photography scheduled ahead of time to film additional scenes after the initial cut of the feature has been screened for internal test audiences. In fact, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said the reshoots are "key" to their filmmaking success.

"'Reshoots' was a bad word. 'Oh this movie's in reshoots, there must be a problem,'" the producer said last fall during a discussion at the New York Film Academy.

He added, "Reshoots are key to our films, starting with Iron Man. We always say we're smart filmmakers at Marvel, but we're not geniuses and the best way to give notes on a movie is to watch the movie. So we make the movie and go, 'Oh yeah, no that's not right. That doesn't work," and have a system now that can be quite precise and efficient. [Reshoots last] sometimes one day, sometimes fifteen days, sometimes more to continue to go in and make the move the best it can be."

Eternals is now set for release on November 5, 2021.

