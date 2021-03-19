Marvel MCU Phase 4 Daredevil, Recasting, And Other Details You Missed

Disney’s Investors Day had Kevin Feige dropping Marvel announcement after Marvel announcement and while I’m sure you caught all the big ones, there might’ve been a few details and teases that slipped under your radar. After a long, long drought without a drop of Marvel news, Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios dropped more bombs than a Stark industires Jericho missile -- sparing only trailers for the upcoming movies as it was all-eyes on Disney+ (with three trailers for the upcoming titles seemingly stealing the show early on). In announcing everything from the She-Hulk casting to an Ironheart series and a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, some smaller details probably got snuck right past you. Subtle teases and promises were being slipped in between the major reveals so wee took a close look to see exactly what they might have meant. Let's take a look at what those could lead to for the MCU's future in the video above or article below!

Daredevil in She-Hulk Series? (Photo: Netflix / Marvel TV) First of all, on the heels of rumors of Charlie Cox playing Daredevil in Spider-Man 3, Feige might have teased Matt Murdock showing up in the MCU. She-Hulk, now confirmed to star Tatiana Maslaney along with Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and Tim Roth’s Abomination (who we last saw over a decade ago in The Incredible Hulk), is going to follow Jennifer Walters as an attorney. Feige pointed out that this professional, specifically specializing in super hero legal cases, means that anyone from the Marvel universe can pop up. Now, this could mean that Jennifer Walters is going to represent characters in need of legal aid like Spider-Man after his identity was revealed in Spider-Man: Far From Home. It could also be a nod to one of Moon Knight's alternate personalities like Jake Lockley, who can end up in court after something goes wrong in his taxi efforts. However, it could also mean she bumps in Matt Murdock in or around a courtroom. Wishful thinking? Maybe. Possible? Hard to say anything isn’t. prevnext

Fantastic Four Tease in Spider-Man: Far From Home (Photo: Marvel / ComicBook.com) You saw the Fantastic Four announcement and you know Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is behind it, but did you know he already teased this in working on Far From Home? In a sequence where Spidey swings through Manhattan, there is a construction blockade around Avengers Tower - and it says “Wait Til You See What’s Next” with a 1, a 2, and a 3, but the 4 is missing. I asked Feige if this was a tease the Marvel’s First Family was coming and Avengers Tower would now be the Baxter Building back in the summer of 2019, and all he would say was that he didn’t see a sign yet. Coincidence? prevnext

Cassie Lang Recast, Again (Photo: Marvel Studios) In announcing the third Ant-Man movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel Studios also quietly recast Cassie Lang for the second time. In Avengers: Endgame, the aged up post-snap Cassie Lang was played by Emma Fuhrmann after the youngre version had been portrayed by Abby Ryder Fortson. Going forward, she will be portrayed by Kathryn Newton. Not only has Fuhrmann taken "Cassie Lang" out of her social media bios but she weighed in with a tweet which made it sound llike she found out about this at the same time we did. Also, Jonathan Majors is confirmed to play Kang the Conqueror in this Ant-Man sequel. In the Loki trailer, we see three faces on a giant wooden wall. They might belong to Kang. prevnext

It's All Connected (Photo: Marvel Studios) Feige quietly confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is coming in 2023. This is the first time we’ve heard an official window from Marvel Studios since the movie was removed from the schedule. The Guardians will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, along with Jaimie Alexander who was confirmed to be in the cast outside of the event, and the interconnectivity of all this is wild. Ironheart will connect to Armor Wars with Riri Williams and War Machine having stories together. WandaVision will lead straight into Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ms. Marvel will go from her series straight into Captain Marvel 2. A Secret Invasion story is on the way and who knows how many Avengers characters are going to appear in what could be the first big Marvel event show on Disney+! prevnext

A Little Competition (Photo: Marvel / Sony) Did you notice that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier releases its first episode on March 19, which is the same day Sony releases its Marvel movie Morbius in theaters? Morbius may or may not be tied to the MCU with Spider-Man being labeled a murdered in its trailer, not to mention Michael Keaton showing up as Adrian Toomes in his prison jumpsuit from the Homecoming post-credits scene. prevnext