Jaimie Alexander Returning As Lady Sif in Thor: Love and Thunder

By Odin's Beard! Lady Sif is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After an unexplained absence during Thor: Ragnarok, Jaimie Alexander's fan-favorite character is returning to the silver screen in Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. She had previously appeared in the first two Thor features before making the jump to television, picking up a glorified cameo role in Marvel's Agents of SHIELD. The news was first reported by Deadline.

At the time Ragnarok was filming, Alexander was busy filming Blindspot for NBC. Since that show has now wrapped, the actor has some time on her schedule — at least for Thor: Love and Thunder and a potential guest appearance on Disney+'s Loki, according to the report.

Earlier this year, Alexander was chatting with fans on an Instagram Live stream when she seemingly teased a potential return, stopping herself from revealing any potential spoilers.

"Yes, once upon a time I was able to do that and I might have to do that again in the future so hopefully I haven't lost that gift," Alexander said in response to a fan question about her riding a horse while wielding a sword. "What am I working on now? I do wish I could tell you, but I would probably cease to exist, don't you think, if I actually told what I have coming up, so I can't tell you guys but thanks for asking anyway!"

Sif's Ragnarok absence was a major question on that film's press tour, one Kevin Feige explained away by bringing up Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) fraudulent rule over Asgard between Thor: The Dark World and Waititi's Marvel debut.

"What has Loki been doing on that throne in guise of Odin? And we always liked the idea that he was doing a good job! He was doing a good, but shortsighted job," Feige said at the time. "The trains were running on time, but he wasn't paying attention to anything else going on in the universe or in the realms. ... So that was always one idea. And the idea that he would have to get rid of Heimdall, because Heimdall can see everything. That was an idea - and probably the Warriors Three, to discount them... which is probably an answer to a question I've been asked a few times today: Sif was probably banished. She's off somewhere."

Thor: Love and Thunder is now scheduled to hit theaters May 6, 2022.

What other characters do you think will be popping up in Thor 4?