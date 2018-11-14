Marvel Teases Moon Knight Leading Zombie Army

It seems some interesting days are ahead for Moon Knight, at least if Marvel’s Avengers #700 is any indication.

Warning, spoilers incoming for Avengers #700, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

In one of the stories in this week’s Avengers #700, fans learn that Loki has been held captive by Celestials, who are still peeved about that whole final host thing. They’ve been pretty much torturing him ever since, but thanks to Logan Loki gets a reprieve. That might sound odd, as Logan isn’t typically a talk to Celestial kind of guy, but when you’ve got the power of the Phoenix your options seem to open up considerably.

That’s what’s happened here, as Logan managed to trade them for Loki, though he has no intention of honoring the deal. Logan takes the fight to the Celestials, but he also shows Loki a vision of what’s to come, and some of the people seen have to do with things that happened earlier in the issue, specifically talking about Russia’s new superteam the Winter Guard, the Squadron Supreme’s turn as America’s superhero team, and Namor’s assault on the surface.

The vision also shows a rather determined Moon Knight charging ahead, but its the people behind him that command the most attention. It seems that he’s leading an army of mummified zombies, and that holds a bevy of questions. Moon Knight doesn’t have the power to command the dead, at least not yet, so why are they following his lead? Also, why does he have an army int eh first place, and what is he charging towards? Lots of questions arise, so hopefully, we’ll get some answers soon.

Moon Knight’s ongoing title recently came to a close, but it is starting to make sense as to why if he’s leading the undead at some point int he future.

Avengers #700 is written by Jason Aaron and drawn by Ed Mcguinness, Frazer Irving, David Marquez, and Andrea Sorrentino. You can view the description below.

“THE EARTH’S MOST HATED HEROES?! After 700 issues of saving the world, you’d think the Avengers would be due some celebration. But instead the whole world seems to be gunning for them, especially Namor’s fearsome new Defenders of the Deep and the reimagined Russian Super-Soldiers of the Winter Guard. And that’s not to mention the shocking surprise the U.S. government has in store for our heroes. Plus: The all-new Agents of Wakanda! The mystery of the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC deepens! A key revelation concerning the resurrection of Wolverine! And the next startling new Avenger is revealed!”

Avengers #700 is in comic stores now.