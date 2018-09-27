Marvel Movies Get Ranked in Hilarious ‘Key & Peele’ Sketch Parody

best shit i ever made 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/BurNtpRqcm — Bryan 🍥 (@matte_bIack) September 22, 2018



The Marvel Cinematic Universe movies cause all kinds of debates with fans – especially when it comes to rankings. With every new MCU movie we also get a renewed debate about how all of the movies in the franchise rank – and usually, it turns into a heated flame-war.

Thankfully, one fan has created a method for ranking all of the MCU films that has gone viral for its hilarious take on the matter – and somehow, in that humor, nailing down a ranking that most fans seem to agree with!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the video above!

For those who don’t know: This is a re-purposed version of Key & Peele‘s famous “Obama Meet and Greet” sketch (S4E1). What seems to be really connecting with fans in regards to this specific video is how the user matches each one of the interactions between Jordan Peele’s Obama and the various members of the crowd. The original sketch used the demographics of the crowd as commentary on how Obama chose to shape his political and PR image; with the Marvel movie labels we instead get commentary on how the fandom generally feels about each respective MCU movie. It’s a really risky gamble to take with a piece of comedy; as we can attest to first-hand, fans tend to be awfully picky when it comes to list rankings.

The true testament to this video’s success is just how much consensus there is about the reactions to each film named in it. Obviously, there isn’t universal agreement; for instance, some fans don’t think The First Avenger deserves to be part of the warm group hug the Captain America franchise receives. However, in general fans seem to love the negative reactions in the video, as films like Thor: The Dark World, Iron Man 3, or Ghost Rider are often ridiculed, while the final interaction of “Obama” totally avoiding the Amazing Spider-Man franchise will definitely give a lot of fans a thrill. Similarly, the total love shown to Avengers: Infinity War will be a timely celebration, as most fans are still buzzing from that milestone MCU Movie experience.

Even Jordan Peele himself seems to be enjoying it, and he recently showed love to the video’s creator:

Perhaps the best thing about this video is that it has the potential to become a running gag in the MCU; after Captain Marvel and Avegners 4 and Spider-Man: Far From Home all arrive in 2019, this video could easily be re-cut with some new labels. Did you like what you saw? Were these parody rankings the most accurate breakdown of the MCU that you’ve seen? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.