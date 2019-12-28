Marvel Brings Black a Classic Superhero Team

As you’re well aware by now, anything can happen within the pages of a single comic book. With an expansive universe like what Marvel has in its back pocket, it’s perfectly understandable some surprising faces would answer the call should a fellow hero be in need. That’s exactly what happened in the final moments of Annihilation – Scourge Omega #1. Heads up, full spoilers ahead!

In Omega, the heroes in the Negative Zone are getting their butts whooped; Sentry and his Cancerverse forces have become too powerful and are putting too much of a burden on the force field Sue Richards is protecting everyone with. Then, just in the nick of time, a portal opens up and out pours heroes from every corner of the Marvel mythos. Led by Richard Rider, there’s the Shi’ar Imperial Guard led by Gladiator, cosmic mainstays like Pip the Troll, Cosmo, and the Starjammers; then there’s the New Warriors, a team Rider himself has been a part of at one point.

In the initial two-page splash — that’s not unlike a shot from Avengers: Endgame, if we’re being frank — readers see Justice, Namorita, Rage, Darkhawk, and Firestar reunite to help their old friend out. Then, throughout the remaining pages, a few additional characters like Speedball also pop up much to the delight of readers. It’s been a minute before the New Warriors last appeared as a team, with their last solo title kicking off over five years ago.

As far as the team’s future goes — Annihilation – Scourge doesn’t give an indication of whether we’ll be able to see any additional team-ups in the future. At the very least, 90s kids can go to bed sleeping easy knowing their classic Marvel team has reunited for at least one more fight.

The entire Annihilation – Scourge mini-event is now available wherever comics are sold.

