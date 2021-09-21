Marvel Podcasts Unlimited Launches In Apple Podcasts

On Tuesday, Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM launched Marvel Podcasts Unlimited, a premium subscription feed available exclusively via the new Marvel channel on Apple Podcasts. Marvel Podcasts Unlimited is aimed at Marvel fans and provides subscribers with early and exclusive access to original scripted and unscripted podcast series. That includes access to SiriusXM’s Marvel’s Wastelanders line of podcasts, featuring characters like Wolverine, Star-Lord, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and Doctor Doom. That line has inspired a new line of Marvel’s Wasterlanders comics that Marvel Comics announced last week, spotlighting each podcast hero. Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord was the first to debut and is available now for listening.

Fans can now find the new free Marvel channel on Apple Podcasts, featuring Marvel SXM Podcasts original series like the award-winning Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night and the sequel, Marvel’s Wolverine: The Lost Trail. Marvel/Method is an unscripted series in which actor/rapper Method Man interviews different celebrity guests such as Killer Mike, Jemele Hill, and Kevin Smith about all things Marvel. This Week in Marvel is a weekly conversation about the latest Marvel news in comics, TV, movies, games, toys, and more. Other offerings include Women of Marvel, Marvel’s Voices, and Marvel’s Pull List.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Marvel channel on Apple Podcasts also features the first installment of Marvel’s Wastelanders. Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord stars Timothy Busfield (Peter Quill), Chris Elliott (Rocket), Danny Glover (Red), and Vanessa Williams (Emma Frost).

Subscribing to Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts unlocks access to exclusive programming. That includes Marvel’s Declassified, a narrative documentary series that dives into Marvel Comics’ history. There’s also early access to Marvel’s first Spanish-language podcast series, Marvel’s Wolverine: La Larga Noche, an adaptation of Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night, which launches worldwide today with an entirely new voice cast.

October 4th, Marvel Podcasts Unlimited subscribers will receive early access to the first two episodes of the second installment in the Marvel’s Wastelanders series, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye. The series follows Hawkeye (Stephen Lang) and his estranged 17-year-old daughter Ash (Sasha Lane).

Subscribers to Marvel Podcasts Unlimited will also get early access to all future installments of Marvel’s Wastelanders, including Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine, and Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom. Additional forthcoming exclusive audio entertainment from Marvel and SiriusXM will also be on offer.

In 2019, Marvel and SiriusXM announced their multi-year agreement to create new original podcast series available across major platforms, including SiriusXM, Pandora, and Stitcher. Exclusive new episodes of Marvel + SXM Podcasts will continue to be available across other platforms following their debuts on Marvel Podcasts Unlimited.

Marvel Podcasts Unlimited is available as a paid subscription exclusively through the free Marvel channel on Apple Podcasts for $3.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. Local pricing is available.