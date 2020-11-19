Marvel's Wastelanders Series Announced By SiriusXM

✖

SiriusXM's Marvel exclusive lineup of podcasts is expanding, as today Marvel announced that SiriusXM subscribers will be able to listen to a new multi-part original scripted audio series titled Marvel's Wastelanders. As the title suggests, this new series will focus on the timeline where Marvel's villains all united and killed most of the heroes, taking over and splitting up the land for themselves. Characters like Old Man Logan, Star-Lord, Grey Widow, and Hawkeye have been featured in the comics, and now they will be making their audio drama debut in the new podcast series, which will launch on SiriusXM in 2021, though that's far from the only new additions to the service.

Subscribers will also be able to listen to Marvel/Method, a Marvel fandom podcast hosted by Method Man, as well as Marvel's Declassified, which is a nonfiction deep dive into Marvel Comics history. That's all in addition to getting early access to shows like This Week in Marvel, Women of Marvel, Marvel's Voices, and Marvel's Pull List, though they will be available on Marvel.com later as well.

“Marvel has always told stories to entertain and inspire. And just as Marvel’s stories began in the comics and grew into the rich universe we know today, we see audio storytelling as just the beginning of unlimited possibilities for our brand,” said Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment. “Our fans are consuming content more than ever, and now wherever they are, they can explore the Marvel Universe through brand-new and ongoing podcasts that bring Marvel together with the world and people around us, along with exciting new scripted content coming on SiriusXM’s platform next year.”

Here's the full rundown on new and legacy shows coming to SiriusXM, starting with the new exclusive shows.

Marvel/Method:

The ultimate remix of Marvel fandom! Marvel/Method is a SiriusXM exclusive weekly podcast where actor and rapper Method Man interviews celebrity guests about life and all things fandom, Marvel comics, music and more. Guests will include DMC, Killer Mike, Jemele Hill, and many more! (Premiering today)

Marvel’s Declassified:

Marvel’s Declassified is a nonfiction narrative podcast focusing on the rich, dynamic, and evolving history of Marvel Comics - as told through a contemporary lens. Each episode is hosted by writer and comic book expert, Lorraine Cink (author of Powers of a Girl, co-author Marvel Absolutely Everything You Need to Know, and Ultimate Marvel) and acclaimed journalist and critic Evan Narcisse (author of Marvel’s Rise of the Black Panther). Utilizing unique access to writers, artists, editors, and industry insiders who have shaped key storylines and witnessed firsthand the historical shifts within the comic book industry, we get the real story of Marvel Comics as it could only be told by the House of Ideas itself. (Scheduled to premiere December 8th)

Marvel’s Wastelanders:

A new multi-part original scripted audio series available exclusively on SiriusXM, featuring Marvel heroes Old Man Star-Lord, Grey Widow, Old Man Hawkeye, Old Man Wolverine, and more. (Coming in 2021)

SiriusXM subscribers will also be able to listen to these returning shows first.

This Week in Marvel:

Hosted by Ryan "Agent M" Penagos, Lorraine Cink, and James Monroe Iglehart, This Week in Marvel is the inside access to all the latest Marvel comics, TV, movies, games, toys, and beyond! (Available today)

Marvel’s Pull List:

Each week, Ryan "Agent M" Penagos and Tucker Markus give you exclusive previews of all the new Marvel comics that will be waiting for you in stores, along with a special guest to spotlight their favorite comic book moments in the Marvel Universe! (Available today)

Women of Marvel:

Hosted by Ellie Pyle, Angélique Roché, and Judy Stephens, the Women of Marvel assemble to show how people of all backgrounds are making a powerful and positive impact on our stories. (Available today)

Marvel’s Voices:

On Marvel’s Voices, host Angélique Roché holds in-depth conversations with diverse storytellers about their creative processes, collaborations, and professional journeys. (Scheduled to premiere December 3rd)

Marvel’s Wolverine: La Larga Noche:

Marvel’s first scripted podcast, Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night, comes to SiriusXM and fully voiced in Spanish! The series will feature new voiceovers by Narcos: Mexico actor Joaquin Cosio among others. (Scheduled to premiere in December)

Following a string of mysterious deaths in Burns, Alaska, Special Agents Sally Pierce and Tad Marshall arrive to investigate. They soon find there’s more going on than meets the eye.