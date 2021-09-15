Netflix’s Daredevil Showrunner Writing Wolverine, Black Widow Stories for Marvel

Marvel is returning to Old Man Logan‘s Wastelands, and Steven S. DeKnight, the former showrunner of Marvel’s Daredevil on Netflix, is along for the ride. In December, Marvel Comics will publish five new stories set in the universe where the supervillains won the battle against the superheroes and took control of the United States, turning into the post-apocalyptic realm called the Wastelands. Inspired by the , DeKnight will write the one-shot issues focusing on the Wasteland’s Wolverine and Black Widow. Other writers include Ethan Sacks (who previously wrote the and Old Man Quill ), Rich Douek, and Torunn Grønbekk. In addition to Wolverine and Black Widow, the one-shots will spotlight the Wasteland’s Hawkeye, Doctor Doom, and Star-Lord.

DeKnight, who previously penned a Logan short story for Wolverine: Black, White & Blood, teams with artist Ibrahim Moustafa to kick off the project in Wastelanders: Wolverine, which is set after the conclusion of the original Old Man Logan story. He’s still fighting to protect the people of the Wastelands, but with Baby Hulk under his protection, there are new wrinkles in that plan. Is he making the right choice or dooming the world to the next Hulk? Logan doesn’t have much time to ponder that choice as he’s going to have to deal with the adamantium armor-clad new villain called Downfall!

“It’s such a rare, bloody joy to be able to transport readers back to the universe of Old Man Logan in the one-shots for Wastelanders: Wolverine and Wastelanders: Black Widow,” DeKnight says in a press release. “Old friends, new foes, and quite a few surprises await. You don’t want to miss this one!”

Sacks teams with artist Ibraim Roberson to reveal the never-before-told story of Hawkeye’s training with Stick—known as Daredevil before the fall—in Wastelanders: Hawkeye. Grønbekk, known for writing The Mighty Valkyries, worked with artist Julius Ohta to explore the complexities of Victor Von Doom Wastelanders: Doom. Douek (Superman: Red and Blue) makes his Marvel debut working alongside artist Brent Peeples on Wastelanders: Star-Lord.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Marvel’s Wastelands setting ever since the original Old Man Logan series, and it’s been an honor to contribute to it with Wastelanders: Star-Lord,” Douek says. “Both the new podcast series by Ben Percy, and Old Man Quill from Ethan Sacks and Robert Gill inspired me to really dive into what makes Peter Quill tick, and to send him on a thrilling adventure in this grim and gritty version of the Marvel Universe. I can’t wait for readers to come along for the ride and see what we’ve cooked up!”

DeKnight will close out the saga with artist Well-Bee by introducing Natasha Romanoff to the Wastelands in Wastelanders: Black Widow. The series will reveal how Black Widow has survived so long in the Wastelands as she deals with the mighty Lizard King.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. The Marvel’s Wastelanders one-shots will debut in December.

Marvel’s Wastelanders – Steve McNiven Connecting Variant

The connecting variant by Steve McNiven, who co-created the Wastelands in the original Old Man Logan story with writer Mark Millar, features Hawkeye, Black Widow, Wolverine, and Star-Lord.

Wastelanders: Wolverine

WASTELANDERS: WOLVERINE #1

Written by STEVEN S. DEKNIGHT

Art by IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

Podcast Connecting Variant Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

On Sale 12/1!

Wastelanders: Hawkeye

WASTELANDERS: HAWKEYE #1

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Art by IBRAIM ROBERSON

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

Podcast Connecting Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

On Sale 12/8!

Wastelanders: Star-Lord

WASTELANDERS: STAR-LORD #1

Written by RICH DOUEK

Art by BRENT PEEPLES

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

On Sale 12/15!

Wastelanders: Doom

WASTELANDERS: DOOM #1

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Art by JULIUS OHTA

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

On Sale 12/22!

Wastelanders: Black Widow

WASTELANDERS: BLACK WIDOW #1

Written by STEVEN S. DEKNIGHT

Art by WELL-BEE

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

On Sale 12/29!

Marvel’s Wastelanders Podcast Information

A new multi-part original scripted audio series available exclusively on SiriusXM, featuring Marvel heroes Old Man Star-Lord, Grey Widow, Old Man Hawkeye, Old Man Wolverine, and more.

The first of these podcasts, Old Man Star-Lord, is streaming now on Sirius XM. The rest will soon follow.