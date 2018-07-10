Marvel Responds to ‘Thanos Did Nothing Wrong’ Reddit Ban

Over the weekend, the “Thanos Did Nothing Wrong” community on Reddit tried to emulate Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet snap from Avengers: Infinity War by randomly banning half of the members of the group. Now, Marvel Studios has shared a response.

The Marvel Studios Twitter account posted a link to the subreddit with the comment “Perfectly balanced” and an animated GIF of Thanos on his farm looking satisfying after completing his mission.

In turn, the Ant-Man and the Wasp twitter account replied to Marvel’s tweet, writing “Guys?” as a reference to the film’s post-credits scene.

Guys?! — Ant-Man and The Wasp (@AntMan) July 10, 2018

That subreddit received a surprise when Thanos himself, Josh Brolin, appeared to preside over their attempts to recreate the snap. Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo also made a point of joining the subreddit so that they could participate in the Reddit “snappening.” The Redditors petitioned to keep to Jeremy Renner out of the subreddit since Renner’s Marvel Cinematic Universe Character, Hawkeye, did not appear in Avengers: Infinity War.

The Russos have spoken before about why they chose to drive home the human response to Thanos’ actions rather than ending the film with the snap.

“It was always a plan to show beyond that because when we made the decision to have the snaps themselves, that’s a plot trick to cut to black after an incident like that happens,” co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “And it doesn’t give you any emotional resonance or catharsis. What he said thinking about it realistically; the true heartbreak doesn’t lie in the fact that he snapped his fingers, it lies in the fact that people have to watch loved ones, and we have to watch characters that we care about die. And that’s where the real heartbreak lies for the characters who live in the Universe and for those of us watching the movie.”

Avengers: Infinity War arrives on home media in August.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.