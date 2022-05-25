Marvel Reveals Amazing Spider-Man #900 Variant Covers

We're two months out from the release of The Amazing Spider-Man #6, which is actually The Amazing Spider-Man #900, and Marvel Comic has released a fresh look at the full line-up of variant covers for the landmark release. The issue will feature variants by John Romita Jr., Skottie Young, Jim Cheung, Humberto Ramos, Peach Momoko, Mark Bagley, John Cassaday, and a Wraparound Cover by Ed McGuinness, who will also draw the interior art for the issue. Celebrating the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man, the comic will feature a new terrifying take on the Sinister Six and introduce the Sinister Adaptoid, who has the abilities of Spidey's greatest foes: Doctor Octopus, Vulture, Kraven the Hunter, Electro, Mysterio, and Sandman.

"There's nothing I love more than a giant-size Spider-Man anniversary issue, and I'm pulling out all the--ah, what does it matter what I think. ED MCGUINNESS is drawing a super-sized Spider-story. Who isn't going to check this out???" Writer Zeb Wells previously said about the issue. Check out the full list of variant covers below!

Amazing Spider-Man #6 (#900)

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Ed McGuinness, David Lopez (CA) John Romita

LANDMARK ISSUE #900!

• The nine-hundredth issue of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN comes out the month of Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary, and we are pulling out ALL THE STOPS!

• Someone from Spider-Man's past has captured the Sinister Six and used them to create the truly terrifying SINISTER ADAPTOID!

• This is one of the biggest adventures in Spider-History and you will not believe the ending!

RATED T+

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: $9.99