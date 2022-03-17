Marvel’s Amazing Spider-Man #900 Issue Details Revealed

The full details on the landmark The Amazing Spider-Man #900 have been revealed. The new volume of Amazing Spider-Man begins with the creative team of writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr. taking the reins of the title, which begins with Peter Parker being blamed for a mysterious event. Amazing Spider-Man #900 lands on the same month as Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary, and features a new terrifying take on the Sinister Six, a villainous group that has terrorized the web-slinger throughout his heroic career. The issue will introduce the Sinister Adaptoid, who has the abilities of Spidey’s greatest foes: Doctor Octopus, Vulture, Kraven the Hunter, Electro, Mysterio, and Sandman.

Ed McGuinness is the artist on Amazing Spider-Man #6, which has a legacy numbering of #900. McGuinness’ wraparound variant cover displays the Sinister Adaptoid. The machine is colored in green and has the physical features of all six Sinister Six members.

“There’s nothing I love more than a giant-size Spider-Man anniversary issue, and I’m pulling out all the–ah, what does it matter what I think. ED MCGUINNESS is drawing a super-sized Spider-story. Who isn’t going to check this out???” Wells added.

“Zeb and Ed are trying to do the impossible—top Lee & Ditko’s AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1! And that’s not the only thing that #900 has–including some shocks that are going to make you say WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!?!” Editor Nick Lowe promised.

LANDMARK ISSUE #900!

• The nine-hundredth issue of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN comes out the month of Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary, and we are pulling out ALL THE STOPS!

• Someone from Spider-Man’s past has captured the Sinister Six and used them to create the truly terrifying SINISTER ADAPTOID!

• This is one of the biggest adventures in Spider-History