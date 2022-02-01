Marvel Reveals Wonderful New WandaVision Poster

It’s been a year since WandaVision premiered on Disney+ with the series and now, Marvel has released a new poster for the series saw Wanda Maximoff come into her true power as the Scarlet Witch. The new “Shattered Realty” poster by artist Adam Schickling (available via Dark Ink) features the Scarlet Witch front and center while shards of Wanda’s life shatter around her. Each of the shards feature different “eras” of Wanda from the series as well as some of the show’s other characters, including Pietro/Ralph Bohner (Evan Peters), Agnes/Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and more. Vision (Paul Bettany also is featured on the poster. You can check it out for yourself below.

It’s a pretty great poster and it’s not the only neat way that WandaVision‘s first anniversary has been celebrated this month. Earlier in January, WandaVision VFX artists Industrial Light and Magic marked the anniversary by sharing some of the VFX work from the series writing on Twitter at the time “Time flies in Westview! As we celebrate the first anniversary of @MarvelStudios’ @WandaVision, we’re thrilled to give you a look behind the curtain at the Compositing work that @ILMVFX brought to the series. All episodes are streaming now on @DisneyPlus.”

As for what’s next for Wanda post-WandaVision, we’ll next see Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness a little later this year and while Olsen wouldn’t offer up any details about the film when she previously spoke with Vanity Fair, she did stress that she thinks the film is darker and scarier—more aligned with the horror genre than previous MCU installments.

“I think it’s scarier than Indiana Jones,” Olsen said. “I think it definitely feels more Sam Raimi than that. So maybe that was the goal, but it definitely became something darker, I think. Yeah, not like [Raimi’s] western [stuff]… Yes, the horror genre feeling of constant fear and thrill and misleads and playing with camera, playing with how the perspective of the depth of field in order to make the audience feel more anxious… It’s more… I think it’s more than like a glossy Indiana Jones movie. Which I love Indiana Jones, but I feel like it has a darker thing going on.”

All episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on May 6th.