Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Promo Art Reveals Better Look at Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch

Marvel Studios is moving forward full steam ahead with the promotion of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the next movie on the release schedule for the Kevin Feige-led outfit. That’s led to all kinds of promotional art being released featuring the film’s ensemble, including Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. The latest piece of concept art, in fact, shows off the entirety of the new look being donned by the MCU’s most powerful sorceress.

A Twitter user managed to stumble across some licensed concept art giving Strange fans arguably their best look yet at Wanda Maximoff (Olsen), and her new suit that’ll appear in the Doctor Strange sequel. For the most part, it’s nearly identical to the suit that appeared in the waning moments of WandaVision. While that version was sleeveless, however, the updated version includes sleeves. See it for yourself below.

New official promotional art for the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness! pic.twitter.com/NbzYERoYc4 — alias (@itsjustanotherx) January 18, 2022

While Olsen wouldn’t spill plot details about the film—she is a seasoned Marvel Studios veteran, after all—she said in a magazine interview last year the film definitely fell under the horror umbrella.

“I think it’s scarier than Indiana Jones,” Olsen previously told Vanity Fair. “I think it definitely feels more Sam Raimi than that. So maybe that was the goal, but it definitely became something darker I think.” She clarified, “Yea, not like [Raimi’s] western [stuff]… Yes, the horror genre feeling of constant fear and thrill and misleads and playing with camera, playing with how the perspective of the depth of field in order to make the audience feel more anxious… It’s more… I think it’s more than like a glossy Indiana Jones movie. Which I love Indiana Jones, but I feel like it has a darker thing going on.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th.