Marvel Studios Head Comments on Adam Mckay Wanting to Make a Silver Surfer Movie

Vice writer/director/producer Adam McKay said in December that he’d like to work on a Silver Surfer movie. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has now commented on that idea for the time.

Feige’s response came from the red carpet of the Golden Globes.

“I’ve not gotten a call, but I’ve seen Adam tonight and at a number of these awards and he is not only, as everybody knows, an incredibly smart guy, he is a honest to goodness fan,” Feige said. “And, you know, he did a lot of sort of behind-the-scenes help with us on the first Ant-Man film, and have you seen Vice? Little cameo. Little Galactus cameo that we helped him get. So I look forward to speaking with him more.”

In his comments, McKay said he wanted to turn Silver Surfer into Marvel’s Speed Racer.

“When I was in the fourth or 5th grade I got into Nova of all people, and I think they’re kicking around a Nova idea now too,” McKay said. “But Silver Surfer man, that’s the one I want to do. I would do anything to do Silver Surfer because visually that would be just be…You could do what the Wachowskis did with Speed Racer, with the Silver Surfer.”

Silver Surfer is one of many Marvel characters that will soon be available to Marvel through Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox. Feige says he’s excited to play with all those toys.

“The truth is I’m excited for all of them,” he said. “And it’s not just the marquee names you know. There are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements, and the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters is something I’ve been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel, and it’s very exciting.”

Silver Surfer has appeared once in a film. He was the central character of 20th Century Fox’s second Fantastic Four movie, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Doug Jones played the character on screen and Laurence Fishburne provided the character’s voice. The film received mixed reviews from critics and fans.

