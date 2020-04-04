Marvel Fans Will Love the Spider-Ham and Venom Q-Figs from QMx

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse introduced a whole new audience to the lovable and sassy character known as Spider-Ham, an alternate version of Spider-Man that, you know, is a pig. Also known as Peter Porker, Spider-Ham stole fan’s hearts in the movie and has been a fave in the comics for some time, and now thanks to Quantum Mechanix the friendly neighborhood hero is getting his very own Q-Fig, and it’s as priceless as you would expect. Spider-Ham has used his super sense of smell to find a fresh pie, and everything from the pie base to the hilarious expression on Spider-Ham’s face makes this a must-own for any fan of the character, and you can check out an up-close look at him staring on the next slide, as well as a look at QMx’s amazing Venom Q-Fig.

Before we get to Venom though let’s talk a bit more Spider-Ham, who is up for pre-order now and will retail for $19.95. You can find the official description below.

“Is Peter Porker a spider with the limitations of a pig? Or a pig with the strength and agility of a spider? Who cares! He’s the Spectacular Spider-Ham, and he’s here to fight crime and eat. And eat. And eat some more.

Nothing can distract Peter Porker from his mission to keep the city safe except for tasty, tasty pie, and unfortunately baked goods have fully captured his attention in our Spider-Ham Q-Fig Diorama. Peter Porker hovers gently above a fresh confection, suspended miraculously in the air and held aloft only by the wafting scent of his favorite dessert. Inspired by the classic Marvel comic book character, you’ve never owned a Spider-Verse collectible quite like the Spider-Ham Q-Fig Diorama from QMx.

The Spider-Ham Q-Fig Diorama stands approximately 4 inches tall including the display base, complete with pie. Collect Spider-Ham and the rest of our Marvel Q-Fig Dioramas today!”

As for Venom, he will also retail for $19.99, and you can find his official description below.

“Venom tussles with his darker impulses in this Q-Fig diorama. The alien symbiote who has merged with investigative reporter Eddie Brock clings to a brick wall while contemplating his next move, drooling neon green slime. Will he save the day or destroy it? There’s no telling which side of the merged life-form will win out.

As with all QMx Q-Fig dioramas, this remarkable scene captures the character’s spirit and essence from every angle and features specially hand-painted details.

Venom is just one in our series of Marvel Q-Fig Dioramas; be sure to check out the rest of our amazing superheroes and villains!”

Front

Right Side 1

Right Side 2

Back

Left Side 2

Left Side 1

Venom 1

Venom 2