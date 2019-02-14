Exclusive ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Funko Spider-Punk Pop Figure is Live

Funko has announced another Gamerverse Pop figure based on the massive hit game Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4. As you can see, it’s based on the Spider-Punk suit from the game – but there’s something else that makes this figure special.

The Marvel’s Spider-Man Spider-Punk Pop Vinyl Figure #503 is a Previews Exclusive that’s limited to a run of 20,000 units. It will be available in select comic shops this March, but if you would rather not take a risk by trying to hunt one down, you can reserve it right here with shipping slated for April.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In related news, Funko added a new Stan Lee Pop figure their lineup yesterday, and you can reserve one right here with shipping slated for April.

The release of a new Stan Lee Funko Pop isn’t quite as fun now that he’s no longer with us, but the patina style of this version seems appropriate. It’s almost like a little statue in honor of a legend.

Finally, the Previews Exclusive Batman Who Laughs Pop figure from the DC Comics event Dark Nights: Metal and the current The Batman Who Laughs miniseries is up for pre-order right here with shipping slated for March. These have been selling a pretty rapid clip, and they’re probably reaching the production limit, so grab one while you can.

In the comics, the Jokerized Batman Who Laughs is the leader of the Dark Knights – a collection of evil versions of Batman that are tasked with spreading darkness throughout the Multiverse by their master Barbatos. As noted, a Dark Nights: Metal follow-up miniseries dubbed The Batman Who Laughs from Scott Snyder / Jock exists, and it is currently in full-swing.

