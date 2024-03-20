Marvel Star Willem Dafoe's Fit Check Goes Viral

Acting isn't Willem Dafoe's only talent. The Marvel star and four-time Academy Award nominee knows how to make people on the Internet smile. Dafoe just finished the 2024 awards season, which saw his film Poor Things taking home four Oscars. Throughout the season, he also received some Best Supporting Actor nominations, including a nod from the Golden Globes and SAG Awards. Today, the actor is going viral for a hilarious interaction he with Maurice Kamara, who does fit checks on the street and posts them to @thepeoplegallery_ on Instagram. The account has shown looks from big-name celebrities like Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, Star Wars: The Mandalorian), and today Kamara caught up with Dafoe.

"Actor Willem Dafoe does a quick fit check in @prada," Kamara captioned the post. The hilarious video sees Dafoe showing off his outfit, and saying silly things like he's from Rome (he's from Wisconsin, which he does originally say in the video). You can watch Dafoe giggle and talk about his outfit in the post below. We also recommend checking out the very funny comments from fans.

What Movies Does Willem Dafoe Have Coming Out in 2024?

This is an exciting year for Dafoe fans as the actor has three highly-anticipated projects in the works. He reunited with Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos for Kinds of Kindness, a new anthology film that is being released this summer. The movie was filmed last October in New Orleans and will also feature Poor Things' Emma Stone and Margaret Qualley and The Favourite's Joe Alwyn in addition to Lanthimos first-timers Jesse Plemons (Killers of the Flower Moon), Hong Chau (The Whale), and Hunter Schafer (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes).

The actor is also starring in Nosferatu from Robert Eggers which sees Dafoe as Professor Albin Eberhart von Franz. The film is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake. In addition to Dafoe, the movie stars Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, and Simon McBurney.

Last but not least, Dafoe also has a role in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The long-awaited sequel sees the return of Michael Keaton as the titular character alongside Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz. New additions to the story include Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Dafoe. Dafoe spoke to Variety last year and shared some information about his new Beetlejuice character.

"I haven't seen any footage yet, but it was fun to do," Dafoe teased. "I play a police officer in the afterlife, so I'm a dead person. And in life, I was a B-movie action star, but I had an accident and that's what sent me to the other side. But because of my skills, I became a detective character in the afterlife. So that's my job. But it's colored by the fact of who I was [when I was alive]: a B movie action star."

