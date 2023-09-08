Marvel Stars Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe Are About to Break The Internet With New Photo

Many fans know Mark Ruffalo best as Bruce Banner/Hulk from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin, but the two stars have vast filmographies that are about to get a little more interesting. The actors are set to appear in The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos' new film, Poor Things, which sees Emma Stone starring in a new spin on the Frankenstein story. The movie was recently delayed until December, and it's unclear if the cast will get the chance to promote it due to the current SAG strike. They may not be able to promote Poor Things, but Ruffalo and Dafoe are having some fun together.

"We made a new friend," Ruffalo captioned a photo of him and Dafoe with a llama. If that's not the cutest thing you've seen today, we'd be shocked! You can view the post below:

What Is Poor Things About?

You can read the description of Poor Things here: "From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation."

When Will Mark Ruffalo Return To Marvel?

Last year, Ruffalo played Hulk in multiple episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+, and fans are curious to know when we'll be seeing the Avenger again. Currently, there's no official word on Ruffalo's next Marvel project, but we're pretty confident he's going to show up again. In the season finale of She-Hulk, Hulk shows up at a family event with a big surprise. The episode revealed that Hulk has a son, Skaar, who is being played by Wil Deusner. In the comics, Skaar was created by Greg Pak and John Romita Jr. and was one of the biggest characters to spin out of World War Hulk. He is the son of the Hulk and Caiera the Oldstrong, one of the Shadow People who colonized Sakaar. Now, fans are hoping a World War Hulk project is in the works. It is also likely Ruffalo will be a part of the long-awaited Avengers: Secret Wars, which is currently slated to be released in 2027.

Poor Things is headed to theaters on December 8th.