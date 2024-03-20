Beetlejuice 2: First Look at Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder and More in New Photos

Get a first look at Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder in the sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice!

Beetlejuice 2 has revealed some first-look photos of the cast – led by Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice!

Additional photos feature Winona Ryder returning as Lydia Deetz, Jenna Ortega as her daughter Astrid and Catherine O'Hara as stepmother Delia Deetz – as well as the first reveal of Justin Theroux's character, Rory.

Check out the new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice photos below – via EW!

(Photo: PHOTO: PARISA TAGHIZADEH/WARNER BROS.)

(Photo: PARISA TAGHIZADEH/WARNER BROS)

Tim Burton opened up about all the different concepters of a Beetlejuice sequel he's been through since the 1980s release of the original, "We talked about lots of different things," Burton said. "That was early on when we were going, Beetlejuice and the Haunted Mansion, Beetlejuice Goes West, whatever. Lots of things came up." Even a 'Beetlejuice in Hawaii' concept was pitched.

Ultimately, the photo of the ladies above proved to also be the hook to the story Burton needed for the sequel. Three generations of Deetz women brought together over a yet-unexplained death (Lydia's father Charles, played by the late Jeffrey Jones?), and that death leading them back to... Beetlejuice. For Burton, it was Lydia's place in the story as a middle-aged mom now, that was intriguing:

"I so identified with the Lydia character, but then you get to all these years later, and you take your own journey, going from cool teenager to lame adult, back and forth again," Burton explained. "That made it emotional, gave it a foundation. So that was the thing that really truly got me into it."

Michael Keaton recently confirmed that he's already seen a working cut of Beetlejuice 2, and so his words about Ortega's performance in it aren't just coming from the scenes they filmed on the set:

"It's just so fun and I've seen it now," Keaton said. "I'm going to see it again after a couple of little tweaks in the editing room and I confidently say this thing is great."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has a release date of September 6th.