Marvel Stars Speak out on Wanting Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to Stay in the MCU

Amid reportedly nasty negotiations between Sony and Disney over a shared stake in Spider-Man franchise, Tom Holland's Marvel co-stars have expressed hopes to see his iteration of Spider-Man stay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"That's so sad," Avengers star Elizabeth Olsen told Variety at D23 Expo over the weekend. "It really is sad." Olsen added Tom Holland "is the greatest Spider-Man to me."

"He actually has that youthful energy and the ability, physically and emotionally, and he's just been incredible," Olsen said. "And it's been really lucky that we've been able to work with him, and I think it's a big loss, and it's really too bad."

Olsen's WandaVision co-star Paul Bettany, who returns as Vision, feigned a weeping tone and added, "Yeah, I can't talk about that."

The stars of #Marvel explain why they want Spider-Man to stay in the MCU https://t.co/KlLdAccZr8 pic.twitter.com/GKARJW4qny — Variety (@Variety) August 26, 2019

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan approached the potential loss of their longtime "rival" with humor. "We will always have little Tom right here, right here," Mackie told Variety, rubbing his heart. "Love you little Tom." Added Stan in a sing-song voice, "Tom, you are always on my mind. You are always on my mind."

Asked if Spider-Man being pulled from the MCU means the end of Happy Hogan's potential romance with Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), Spider-Man: Far From Home star Jon Favreau quipped May and Happy were "quite a couple there."

"As an actor, I had so much fun working with Marisa and Tom Holland, and as a fan, and as an actor, and as somebody that's been part of the Marvel story for so long... we've all read rumors, we've all read press releases," Favreau said. "You never know what's gonna happen, and I'm holding out hope and being optimistic that this isn't the final chapter of that story between those characters, because I would love to see them continue to share the screen together. I don't mean just Happy and Aunt May, I mean Tom Holland, and the characters, Spidey and the other heroes in the MCU."

Thor: Ragnarok star Jeff Goldblum was left speechless when learning the news, admitting he was "crestfallen."

Discussions between Sony and Disney to reach a new deal are reportedly ongoing.