Will Marvel Studios Reveal Any Disney+ News at Comic-Con?

In just a few short days, Hall H at the San Diego Convention Center will be swarming with thousands of Marvel fans waiting to hear what's next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The House of Ideas itself is promoting its Hall H stint Saturday night as a "mega-panel," with plenty of teasers pointing towards the involvement of Kevin Feige and the ever-growing cast of MCU talent. With D23 just weeks after San Diego Comic-Con, the question begs to be asked: will Feige and company be on-hand to reveal any upcoming Disney+ content this coming weekend?

It was revealed months ago Marvel Studios would have a presence at D23 Expo this coming September, an event operated by Disney promoting the company's latest content and opportunities. In the short life of Disney+, the expo has been a place where future Disney+ shows are announced, including Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk.

Because Comic-Con and D23 are so close together, it's reasonable for one to wonder if the studio will have enough announcements for the streamer to reveal new Disney+ shows at both events. Keep in mind there are roughly five or so already-announced shows that have yet to air on Disney+.

Secret Invasion has filmed and will soon go back to reshoots while Echo, Ironheart, and Loki Season Two are in the early days of principal photography. After that, both Armor Wars and Agatha: House of Harkness will film, already having been revealed as shows by Marvel Studios. Judging by the release schedule, those shows will at least take fans through the earliest parts of 2024.

Beyond that, there are even more shows that have been revealed through the Hollywood trades, albeit not officially announced by Marvel Studios. On that front, trades have teased series based on Daredevil, Nova, and Wonder Man. There's also a Black Panther spin-off in development for the service, with suggestions Destin Daniel Cretton will also oversee a Shang-Chi Disney+ spinoff in addition to his producing duties on Wonder Man.

Should Marvel Studios officially confirm those productions in the pipeline, that carries us through the earliest parts of 2025, if not later. At four shows a year, that means we already know the shows that will be hitting the Disney-owned streamer through 2026.

The ways the cards have been dealt so far, it looks increasingly unlikely any major Disney+ show reveals will take place at San Diego Comic-Con, especially since we know much less about the studio's ongoing film slate.

What do you think the Feige-led outfit will unveil at SDCC?