D23 2022 Announces Marvel and Star Wars-Centric Panel

D23 Expo is taking place in September, and this year's event will include a physical show in Hall D23 as well as the option to stream panels and livestreams from your home. Some news came from Disney today about the upcoming expo, including an announcement of some of this year's major panels. Disney fans have been especially eager to find out what's in store for two of the biggest franchises, Star Wars and Marvel. Well, according to D23.com, there's something big happening on Saturday, September 10th.

"Filmmakers, celebrity talent, and surprise guests will join representatives from Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm, among others, on stage in Hall D23 at 10 a.m. to showcase theatrical and Disney+ titles. Going behind the scenes of these studios' highly anticipated films, specials, and series, attendees will see exclusive footage and be among the first to learn what else is in the works," D23 teases. The 10th will also feature a panel dedicated to Disney Branded Television, which you can learn more about here.

It's no surprise to see Marvel and Star Wars coming together especially with all of the content dropping on Disney+ this year. Just yesterday saw the release of Ms. Marvel's long-awaited premiere as well as the fourth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The D23 Expo is expected to include lots of announcements regarding next year, which will mark the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. In a previous statement, Disney wrote, "We are excited to announce that the next D23 Expo will be held September 9-11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center. D23 Expo 2022 will be a celebration unlike any other, as we give fans a first look at the incredible plans for the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company."

"While we know the 'ultimate' experience is being at #D23Expo in person, there are many Disney fans who can't make it to the event. This year, we will livestream more panels and presentations than ever before! We will be announcing the full #D23Expo livestream schedule in the weeks leading up to the big event!" the D23 Twitter account shared earlier this year. "As we announced at #DestinationD23, this year, the @TWDCArchives exhibit at #D23Expo will be a celebration of the upcoming 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, and we'll share more details about it in the near future. #Disney100"

Will you be going to D23 this year? What are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments!