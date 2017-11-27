Kevin Feige Reveals How Many More Marvel Movies Are on the Way

After Thor: Ragnarok hit theaters early this month, Marvel Studios had officially released 17 movies in its ever-expanding cinematic universe, but don’t expect the hits to slow down any time soon.

Vanity Fair spoke with Marvel’s man behind the curtain, Kevin Feige, for the Holiday Issue cover story this month, and he revealed that there are many more movies on the way for his ultra-successful studio. In addition to the 17 that have already been released, and the five that are currently in production, 20 more films are coming down the pike.

Feige said that the studio was “22 movies in, and we’ve got another 20 movies on the docket that are completely different from anything we’ve done before – intentionally.”

The current 17 movies began with Iron Man in 2008, and ended with the latest addition of Thor: Ragnarok this fall. To bring the total to 22, the studio has five movies in some stage of production. Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp have already wrapped filming, with Black Panther set to release next in February. Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, is set to begin production soon, while Avengers 4 is currently filming.

After Avengers 4, which hits theaters in 2019, the entire landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will shift to a new generation. Tony Stark has been slowly passing his torch to Peter Parker, while Captain America is handing off his baton to characters like Falcon, Bucky Barnes and Ant-Man.

The first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, the first part of the big Marvel finale film, is set to debut sometime in the next couple of weeks.