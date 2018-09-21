Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige Named Sixth Most Powerful Person in Entertainment

It goes without saying that Marvel Studios is dominating Hollywood, and the success of the Avengers, Black Panther, and Spider-Man can be attributed in large part to one man: Kevin Feige.

These blockbusters are the products of thousands of people coming together, but Feige’s ability to guide and oversee multiple franchises into one cohesive universe is unparalleled in Hollywood, and now the man is being recognized for his contributions.

The president of Marvel Studios was just named the sixth most powerful person in the industry, as ranked by the Hollywood Reporter. He’s only five spots below his boss, Disney chairman Bob Iger.

Feige’s placement on the list is likely due in no small part to the banner year of Marvel Studios in 2018, with the massive success of both Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War. Both movies crossed the billion dollar mark, with Avengers: Infinity War being the first to reach the $2 billion milestone for Marvel Studios.

Black Panther made over $700 million domestically, sitting at third place at the all-time box office just behind Avatar and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

But with those films out, Ant-Man and the Wasp heading for home release, and the first trailer of Captain Marvel having debuted, Feige has now shifted his focus to wrapping up Avengers 4. When asked about what his goals for 2019 are, the producer said he is “finishing the 22-movie saga that began with Iron Man in 2008.”

Beyond that? Feige will have a lot of new toys in the toy box once Disney’s deal to acquire 20th Century Fox assets is finalized in 2019.

“I think it only makes sense,” Disney boss Iger said. “I want to be careful here because of what’s been communicated to the Fox folks, but I think they know. It only makes sense for Marvel to be supervised by one entity. There shouldn’t be two Marvels.”

Marvel Studios will also make a foray into serialized shows, creating two new series for the upcoming Disney streaming service with the possibility for more. As recently reported, Marvel Studios will make new shows focusing on characters such as Scarlet Witch and Loki, who are unlikely to receive their own spinoff movies but are deserving of the spotlight all the same.

With the success of Marvel’s 2018 output and the anticipation for Captain Marvel and Avengers 4, it doesn’t sound like Feige’s buzz is dying down anytime soon. Don’t be surprised if he climbs even further up the list in 2019.