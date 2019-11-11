Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Reveals When He Plans to Stop Making Superhero Movies

2019 has been absolutely colossal for Marvel Studios and the future looks bright. Kevin Feige is the man at the controls for the company, and he sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to cover a variety of topics around the superhero outfits production. Some might be surprised to hear that the head man actually has an idea of when he plans to stop making superhero movies. Martin Scorsese’s comments about Marvel movies not being cinema has seemed to engage a bunch of the genre’s detractors to point out all the seeing flaws inherent in the genre. But, fans of these movies aren’t trying to hear it and have mounted defenses to discredit those criticisms. Feige has heard all the chatter around there being too many comic book movies. But, historically the idea is that everything will run its course and trends will change over time. But, up until this point, it doesn’t look like comic book movies are going anywhere any time soon. In the same way, Feige isn’t going anywhere for the immediate future.

He began, “Of course, I’ve imagined that. I’ve imagined that since the day I started. I wonder every few years if I want to stay or if I want to go. The truth is I’ve always said I’ll go when I’m bored. We’re doing so much right now, in so many different ways, with so much support. With Disney+ being a big part of that. I just got off the set of WandaVision, which is completely unlike anything we’ve ever done.”

Scorsese hovers over all of this as his comments are still warranting a response from anyone associated with Marvel Studios. Feige is no different in that regard. But, he was gracious with his comments about what the legendary director had to say. Obviously, there is a difference of opinion between the two men, but the respect is there.

“I think that’s not true,” Feige began. “I think it’s unfortunate. I think myself and everybody that works on these movies loves cinema, loves movies, loves going to the movies, loves to watch a communal experience in a movie theater full of people… I think it’s fun for us to take our success and use it to take risks and go in different places. Everybody has a different definition of cinema. Everybody has a different definition of art. Everybody has a different definition of risk. Some people don’t think it’s cinema. Everybody is entitled to their opinion. Everyone is entitled to repeat that opinion. Everyone is entitled to write op-eds about that opinion. And I look forward to what will happen next. But in the meantime, we’re going to keep making movies.”

Bob Iger also chimed in on the comments from Francis Ford Coppola. The veteran filmmaker called the Marvel Studios films despicable. The Disney CEO backed his employees while pointing out some inconsistencies in the arguments against comic movies.

“I reserve the word ‘despicable’ for someone who committed mass murder,” Iger replied to the BBC. “These are movies. They want to bitch about movies, it’s certainly their right.”

