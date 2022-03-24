Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige On Moon Knight and WandaVision Similarities

Moon Knight looks more and more likely to be one of the more out-of-the-box entries into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series looks to be one of the more violent projects and will even try to pierce the veil of a PG-13 rating. From what we’ve seen from Moon Knight, so far, it look like we’re in for a treat.

Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight features a character with multiple personalities and one of them seems to be completely oblivious to his mystical nature, leading the series and fans to uncover the mystery. The series wouldn’t be the first MCU series to slowly peel the layers of what’s going on, and we aren’t the only ones who have noticed. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed during Moon Knight’s U.S. premiere, that the show is very similar to WandaVision.

“This series is very much a mystery, and the audience is right with the lead character, Steven Grant. He wakes up in the morning and he struggles to figure out what is happening to him and what is going on. The audience is with him on that journey throughout all six episodes. For us, it’s really fun, almost akin to WandaVision, as each episode something else is uncovered. We travel down that journey with Oscar’s character.”

WandaVision may not be the only comic book property with similarities to Moon Knight. The series’ director Mohamed Diab recently compared his series to the likes of DC and Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam movie due to its lack of Egyptian representation. Diab expressed his disappointment, in a recent interview with Filifan, towards DC Comics’ decision to cast non-Egyptians in the film.

“I was really annoyed with DC when they set Black Adam in a fictional middle eastern country as an excuse to cast non-Egyptians, when it was obviously meant to be in Egypt. Representation opportunities shouldn’t be wasted… But it’s not a full mistake since it’s based on an iteration of the comics that doesn’t mention Egypt,” Diab revealed to the outlet. “I wanted to showcase Egyptian talent as much as I could. Every culture should be represented by its people, so I hired actors, an editor, a costume designer, an art director & a composer who are all Egyptian.”

Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight is set to hit Disney+ on March 30, 2022. The streaming service describes the series: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

