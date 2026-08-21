Avengers: Endgame Encore’s Reported Runtime Drops a Hint What to Expect From the Movie’s New Scenes

The runtime of Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame re-release has reportedly been revealed. The MCU’s Multiverse Saga is building to a climax in Doomsday and Secret Wars, but Marvel want to make sure viewers don’t need to check out too many films and shows to know what’s going on. Avengers: Endgame is the most important film to watch, and Marvel is re-releasing the film with new footage in an “Avengers: Endgame Encore.” This new footage will serve as connective tissue and essential setup for Doomsday.

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According to AMC Theaters, Avengers: Endgame Encore has a runtime of 3 hours and 5 minutes. This means the re-release is four minutes longer than the original version, giving us a sense of just what to expect from this re-release. That’s enough to add additional context and setup, without radically revising the plot – which is exactly what we’d anticipated.

Avengers: Endgame Encore Isn’t Your Typical Re-Release

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Most re-releases are an opportunity for viewers to see footage cut from the original theatrical cuts; deleted scenes now restored into their proper place. Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s extended cut is a perfect example, because none of the footage was essential to the story. Oddly, sometimes the extended cuts can actually be less enjoyable than the first releases; scenes were cut for a reason, usually related to narrative momentum and flow. That said, such re-releases are typically aimed at people who are deeply engaged with the franchise, so nobody really minds. Endgame Encore will be very different, because this new footage is all about setup.

I admit I find the re-release a little amusing. The MCU’s reputation for setup has always been a little exaggerated; Marvel actually released a one-shot to explain away The Incredible Hulk‘s post-credits scene, while Infinity War essentially ditched all the Thanos stories and character arcs set up in previous films. But I never imagined Marvel would actually need to re-release an entire movie with additional footage to properly set up the next Avengers blockbuster. It seems like a tacit admission the Multiverse Saga hasn’t delivered on the connectivity audiences longed for.

And yet, from another perspective, this makes sense. Avengers: Endgame was a cinematic “event,” with a record-shattering opening weekend. Marvel’s Endgame Encore is positioned as a celebration of that event, hopefully drawing in viewers who haven’t checked in for Phases 4-6. My suspicion is that the additional footage will all be chosen to make it possible for casuals to “skip” Multiverse Saga releases and go straight to Doomsday, meaning this can serve as a launchpad. I’d particularly expect revisions to the Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter scenes, setting up Steve Roger’s Doomsday return.

The interesting question, though, is whether we’ll get an explicit look at Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. There’s clearly a close relationship between Endgame and Doomsday, and many theorize the Avengers’ undoing of the snap somehow caused the incursions wracking the multiverse. If that’s the case, then Endgame is the inciting incident for Doom, his “origin story,” and it’s not inconceivable we’ll get some major setup here.