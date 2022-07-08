Marvel Studios Is Hyping Social Media with Surprise Sizzle Reel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the most successful film projects of all time, and it has no plans to quit anytime soon. While the franchise reigns on the small screen with hits like WandaVision, its return to theaters has been hotly awaited. Now, a new sizzle reel has gone live from Marvel Studios teasing what's all to come, and it has taken the Internet by storm.

If you don't know the story, well - you can find the clip above. Marvel Studios released a promo today honoring theaters as cinemas all over the United States begin to reopen amidst growing vaccination efforts. As these spots open, hopes are growing for Hollywood's return to normal in 2021, and netizens are feeling very emotional over this new Marvel Studios promo.

After all, the clip has a bunch packed into it. Not only does the reel focus on family and the fandom's united front but it showcases the MCU's future. Logos and titles were revealed for Black Panther's sequel titled Wakanda Forever while The Marvels confirmed it will act as the sequel to Captain Marvel 2. New footage was shown for Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings, and fans even got their first look at Eternals. As you can see, this short sizzle reel packed in a lot of content, and fans are geeking out.

The slides below show some of the reactions as the Marvel fandom spills its emotions all over Twitter, Reddit, and more. There are few better ways to start a Monday than with a gift such as this. So if you have yet to check out the promo, you best get a peek at it now!

