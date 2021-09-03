Marvel Studios Phase 4 Sizzle Reel Reveals Future of MCU

After breaking records and blowing minds with Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is arguably in an uncharted territory. The franchise has an ever-growing number of movies and TV shows on deck for the years to come, and after the smash debuts of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans are definitely excited to see exactly what's next. On Monday, Marvel delivered on that accord in a pretty major way, debuting an epic sizzle reel for its Phase 4 slate. In and amongst the slate is new footage from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as well as the very first footage for Marvel's Eternals. There also is confirmation for the titles for two of the franchise's upcoming sequels — Captain Marvel: The Marvels, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

"There always is [a bigger vision], and it sort of only comes into view for others as it all solidifies," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained in a 2019 interview. "So ask me again at the end of 2021. But I will say, post-Endgame, we were always about the new. We were always about doing what we always tried to do in Phase One, Two and Three, which is do a film of character you already know, [like] Black Widow, in a way that you don't expect."

"We wanted to do our big ensemble like we did in Phase Two with Guardians, and that's what Eternals is," Feige continued. "We want to bring in new characters like Shang-Chi, who's awesome...New versions for Dr. Strange. Thor continuing to surprise and change and evolve."

In addition to the aforementioned titles, Phase 4 is also expected to include a number of new major titles. On the theatrical side, this includes Black Widow, Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. New Fantastic Four and Blade films have also been confirmed. For Disney+, this includes Loki, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, What If...?, Armor Wars, Ironheart, and Secret Invasion.

