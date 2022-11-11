✖

With The Falcon and The Winter Soldier concluded and Captain America 4 recently announced, Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving full steam ahead and with Marvel Studios having several projects in various stages of production, we're starting to get more and more information on some eagerly anticipated projects. Among those projects is Captain Marvel 2. Recent reports indicate that filming on the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel is expected to begin at the end of this month and with production about to begin, Marvel has released the title of the upcoming film: The Marvels.

The Marvels is set to be directed by Candyman's Nia DaCosta on a script written by Megan McDonnell who served as a staff writer on the Marvel Disney+ series WandaVision. While details on the plot of The Marvels remain under wraps, the film will see the return of Brie Larson's Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel and will also feature appearances from Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, Zawe Ashton in a currently unknown role, as well as WandaVision star Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

"You watch these movies and you see people do these like 'Whoa,' like when a superhero does a really cool turn around or something," Larson said on a video on her YouTube channel earlier this year. "I didn't have that living in me so I had to be taught how to do that....I've changed so much, I've grown so much and so I'm really excited to see what I can bring to Carol in the Captain Marvel sequel with who I am now. To see how all of you have embraced Carol and taken her on and used her as a symbol for whatever it is if there's difficulties that are going on in your life. Moments of strength that you need that you can pull from this character and find something, whether it's a line from the film or from the comics, that has been absolutely remarkable and incredibly. I'm excited to keep expanding on that."

And when it comes to Monica's relationship with Carol, Parris told ComicBook.com that things between Monica and her “Auntie Carol” may not be quite the same as it was in Captain Marvel, with Parris teasing some “tension” in the upcoming sequel.

"Yes, when Monica was an 11-year-old girl, with her mom and Auntie Carol, they had a beautiful relationship," Parris said. "And so I think what's been awesome with WandaVision is getting to see Monica grow up, and we haven't seen her for 20 years plus, or however many, and getting to see slowly, it's being revealed what her life has been since we last saw her. And so Carol Danvers was a part of her life when we last saw her, and seeing that there is still, there is something there, I think is very exciting. Because as we know, or maybe not, but I'll tell you, that Monica will be in Captain Marvel 2 with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel. So that gives us space to further explore what might be happening there, so I don't want to ruin anything for you."

The Marvels is set to be released in theaters on November 11, 2022.