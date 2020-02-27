Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man 3 Working Title Revealed

In case you need another clue that things are heating up on the next chapter of Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man, the film officially has a working title ahead of its upcoming production start date. The latest issue of Production Weekly has revealed that the new film will shoot under the title “Serenity Now,” which is appropriate for a couple of reasons, the first being that it’s a very clear reference to the 90s sitcom Seinfeld. In the series “Serenity Now” is a mantra meant to calm the person saying it, which is revealed to have the alternate effect in the long run. The second reason this is great for the third Spider-Man is that it’s in keeping with tradition.

2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming shot under the title “Summer of George,” another reference to Seinfeld, with 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home shooting under the name “Fall of George” (not exactly a Seinfeld reference but a clever continuation on its predecessor). Marvel Studios frequently picks cheeky production names for their movies but thanks to the Seinfeld theme of the first Spider-Man they’re locked in for the series.

“We pick code names that make us giggle,” co-producer Eric Hauserman Carroll said about the 2017 movie. “Around that time in L.A., there was the channel that showed the Seinfeld reruns from 10 to 11 pm, and we all started coming in the next day and talking about Seinfeld, and when we had to pick a code name for this, ‘Summer of George’ was one (suggestion) that made us all laugh the hardest.

Production on the untitled third movie is set to begin in July and expected to run through October of this year with filming locations including Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, and Iceland. In a recent interview star Tom Holland teased that he finally knows everything about the movie.

“I know everything now. I had my big pitch meeting with Marvel and Sony about two weeks, and I know all the secrets,” Holland told Hey U Guys at the premiere for Pixar’s Onward. “But I’ve also done about a thousand interviews, so I know how to not spoil a movie anymore…I can’t wait, honestly can’t wait.”

It’s unclear what villains Holland’s titular hero will be going up against in the film but he’s building up a roster of foes to fight. There’s also the larger ramifications of the ending to Spider-Man: Far From Home where his secret identity was revealed to the world.

Spider-Man 3 is scheduled to hit theaters July 16, 2021.