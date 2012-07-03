Marvel Fan Imagines Tom Holland in Amazing Spider-Man Fan Trailer

Tom Holland is already entering the Spider-Verse after a fan deepfaked him into the Amazing Spider-Man series. Stryder HD absolutely knocked this video out of the park. Now, some Andrew Garfield fans will find this whole deal morally reprehensible. (They will get their big moment in the sun when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters later this year, if reports are to be believed.) A lot of the personal work that Garfield did sticks around in this deep fake. It really is a wonder how Stryder managed to keep the tracking so on-point despite the framing of the two Peters being so different in the MCU series and Sony’s entries. No Way Home isn’t due out until December, but there’s a lot of this fan-made content coming around lately. It’s more than enough to hold our attention until a trailer materializes.

Speaking of the Amazing Spider-Man star. He had an interview with Access where he basically said “never say never” when approaching the No Way Home. “I’ve heard all the rumors of everything and to be frank, I think it’s a really cool idea,” Garfield said. “But as a fan, just as a pure fan, it’s a really cool idea. But yeah, as I’ve said previously, it’s not something that… I hate being given the responsibility of disappointing people. It’s not something that I’ve been asked about or anything like that. But you know, never say never.”

Previously, he had rebuffed all that chatter during another interview. ”I almost don't want to touch the Spider-Man stuff because I don't want to ruin anything if there is something to ruin,” Garfield said back then. "There isn't anything to ruin bro! I have to just quickly cut you off. There's nothing to ruin. Like it's so crazy too. Dude, it's f****** hilarious to me because it's like...I do have this Twitter account and I see like how often Spider-Man is trending and it's people freaking out about a thing and I'm just like...guys, guys guys guys like...I wish I could just be able to speak to everyone and say like, I recommend that you chill. Like listen, I can't speak for anything else but for myself. They might be doing something, but I ain't got a call."

"You know what it feels like though. Because this hasn't come up yet in an interview. Do you ever play the game Werewolf? or Mafia? You know that game, and I think it's something similar, where you convincing everyone that you're not in the Mafia? Like I feel like I'm in a game of f****** Werewolf or Mafia where I'm not the Werewolf," he added. "I promise you I'm not the Werewolf, and everyone's like 'You're the werewolf! You're the f****** werewolf, look at him he's doing the thing!"

