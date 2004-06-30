Marvel Deepfakes Swap Spider-Man Actors Across All Three Franchises

✖

Deepfakes are nothing new in the world, especially when it comes to remixing what Marvel heroes would look like when played by different actors, but one intrepid fan has taken things ot the next level in a series of new videos. While rumors persist that the various live-action Spider-Men will appear together on screen in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third Marvel Studios solo movie with the wallcrawler, YouTuber Shamook (H/T SlashFilm) has debuted a different type of Spider-Verse revealing what it would look like if stars Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire starred in different Spider-Man movies than the ones they actually did.

Across the three videos we are offered the cursed opportunity to see what it would look like if original Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire had starred in either The Amazing Spider-Man or even the Marvel Studios movies like Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Infinity War. On the flipside there's one video showing off what Tom Holland would look like if he played the wall-crawler in Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man 2. The blending in the DeepFakes are truly uncanny throughout, so be warned.

"It’s a tricky situation. [Laughs] I feel like you’re equally putting me in a tricky situation now," Holland previously revealed in an interview with Uproxx about reports that former Spider-Men Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in the new movie.

"It is what it is. And sometimes the fans figure out what’s going on, sometimes they don’t," Holland added. "Sometimes they figure out one thing, and it opens up a whole world of possibilities and they go off on a tangent, which could not be more different or more correct to what we’re making. It’s a shame, sometimes, that things get leaked and things get ruined. But at the moment, with this film, I think we’re doing a very, very good job of keeping the things that need to be a secret a secret. And I’m sure there are things that are going on that I have no idea about. I mean, I’m usually the last person to find out what’s going on, because of this ridiculous rumor that I spoil movies!"

Filming is underway on the new movie and if the various reports and rumors end up adding up, it's setting the stage for a gigantic movie that will be unlike anything else Marvel Studios has attempted.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to theaters on December 17th.