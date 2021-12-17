Andrew Garfield Walks Back Denying Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumors

✖

Andrew Garfield is already walking back those Spider-Man: No Way Home denials. Just this week, the Amazing Spider-Man star had an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast where he took aim at the rumors that he would be returning in the conclusion to Tom Holland’s Marvel trilogy. Rumors have been circling this movie since the moment it got announced. Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, and many more actors have been whispered about as returning but nothing is too concrete yet. Alfred Molina is back as Dr. Octopus and Jamie Foxx is dusting off his Electro threads, but there is still so much fans have no idea about. Access spoke to Garfield about the topic today and his words were clear, “Never say never.”

“I’ve heard all the rumors of everything and to be frank, I think it’s a really cool idea,” he explained. “But as a fan, just as a pure fan, it’s a really cool idea. But yeah, as I’ve said previously, it’s not something that… I hate being given the responsibility of disappointing people. It’s not something that I’ve been asked about or anything like that. But you know, never say never,” he said in the interview.

Previously, his comments were much more cut and dry, ”I almost don't want to touch the Spider-Man stuff because I don't want to ruin anything if there is something to ruin,” Garfield explained. "There isn't anything to ruin bro! I have to just quickly cut you off. There's nothing to ruin. Like it's so crazy too. Dude, it's f****** hilarious to me because it's like...I do have this Twitter account and I see like how often Spider-Man is trending and it's people freaking out about a thing and I'm just like...guys, guys guys guys like...I wish I could just be able to speak to everyone and say like, I recommend that you chill. Like listen, I can't speak for anything else but for myself. They might be doing something, but I ain't got a call."

"You know what it feels like though. Because this hasn't come up yet in an interview. Do you ever play the game Werewolf? or Mafia? You know that game, and I think it's something similar, where you convincing everyone that you're not in the Mafia? Like I feel like I'm in a game of f****** Werewolf or Mafia where I'm not the Werewolf," he continued. "I promise you I'm not the Werewolf, and everyone's like 'You're the werewolf! You're the f****** werewolf, look at him he's doing the thing!"

"I feel like, I feel like, I just said that. I did not get a call," Garfield added. "Listen, I would've gotten a call by now, that's what I'm saying. Like I don't want to rule anything out. Maybe they want to call me. Maybe they're going to call me and say like 'hey, people want this.' Maybe they're doing market research.”

