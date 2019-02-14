Marvel Releases X-Men Themed Valentines Day Image

Today is Valentine’s Day, 2019, and that means everyone has romance on the mind – either in celebration of the things they love, or despairing over the lack of it. Well, Marvel is combining those two ideas for its Valentine’s Day tribute, by sending out expressions of love from the one set of characters who suffer the most hate: The X-Men!

If life is like a box of chocolates, then this one surely has everything an X-Men fan would need. Starting from the upper left and going clockwise, these are the characters represented by each piece of chocolate in the bunch:

Deadpool The X-Men Team Angel Gambit Magneto Cyclops Wolverine Quicksilver Phoenix

Not a bad selection there, as far a boxes of chocolate go…

Right now, the X-Men comics are doing a bit of stage resetting after the cataclysmic events of the “X-Men Disassembled” storyline. That event saw two of the world’s most powerful mutants – Nate Grey and Legion – become united into one god-like entity controlled by Nate Grey, who remade himself into an Apocalypse-like figure to make the world a safe place by killing mutants who threatened it. The end result of that story was a psychic attack from Nate Grey that seemed to wipe out every mutant member of the X-Men.

The timing isn’t great, as the destruction of the X-Men comes when anti-mutant history is raging, allowing humanity to implement policy of vaccinating babies against the X-Gene. As the mutant population of the Marvel Universe nears X-tinction (see what I did there?), there has been a big glimmer of hope: the big two pillars of the X-Men, Cyclops and Wolverine, have both returned after being dead for quite some time. In fact, the latest chapters of the new “This Is Forever” arc deal with the very awkward reunion of Cyclops and Wolverine, following years of conflict and a major falling out, before each of their respective deaths.

And that may be the best Valentine’s Day gift that Marvel is ultimately giving here: a chance for fans to get reacquainted with the X-Men all over again.

Happy Valentine’s Day – stay tuned to all our comics coverage for the latest about what’s going on with the X-Men!