Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine Series Officially Announced

✖

Wolverine continues to prove himself as a character with seemingly limitless storytelling potential in any number of mediums, with Marvel and Sirius XM partnering to develop the all-new scripted podcast series Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine. The series sees Terminator 2: Judgment Day star Robert Patrick voicing the character with the podcast having premiered today. This marks the fourth entry into the popular Marvel's Wastelanders podcast series and once again features an all-star cast of performers to explore Old Man Logan in all-new ways. You can hear a trailer for Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine below and listen to the series on Sirius XM.

Per press release, "Thirty years ago, Super Villains did the unthinkable, they won. After killing the Avengers, the X-Men, and nearly every other Super Hero, Red Skull assumed the office of President of the United States. Since that day, a traumatized Wolverine (Robert Patrick) has wandered in a daze of survivor's guilt and self-loathing over his failure to protect his fellow X-Men and their mutant students.

"Wolverine encounters Sofia, a young mutant in-hiding and vows to transport her into the safe hands of estranged former X-Men Kitty Pryde and Rachel Summers. When the Red Skull and his top lieutenant Crossbones frame Wolverine and escalate anti-mutant sentiment to dangerous new levels, our hero realizes that his only option may be to face Red Skull and his savage allies head on. But a shocking, terrible truth may destroy Wolverine first...

"The series stars Robert Patrick as Wolverine, and features performances by Ashlie Atkinson (Kitty Pryde), Rachel Crowl (Red Skull), Isabella Ferreira (Sofia), Jennifer Ikeda (Rachel Summers), Justin Min (Justin), Clarke Peters (Professor X), Daniel Sunjata (Cyclops), and Carl Tart (Kevin).

"Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine is the fourth installment in the 'Marvel's Wastelanders' audio epic, following the success of Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord, Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye, and Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow. The all-new 10-episode series is written and directed by Peabody Award winner Jenny Turner Hall, with sound design by Michael Odmark and Daniel Brunell, and original music by Rhett Miller and John Burdick."

On the series, writer and director Jenny Hall says, "Fans are going to lose it over Robert Patrick as Old Man Logan! You cannot stop listening to his gritty timbre -- he is Wolverine -- and Logan's story here will shock you to your core!" She continued, "From a directing standpoint, this series is epic -- a lot of characters, settings, and action. I can't wait for fans to listen to this series. I hope it'll blow your mind, break your heart, and give you something to believe in."

The series will initially be available exclusively on the SXM App and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts. Episodes will be widely available one week later on Pandora, Stitcher, and all major podcast platforms in the U.S. Learn more at marvel.com/wastelanders.

Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine is out now.

Are you excited about the new series? Let us know in the comments!