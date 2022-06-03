Marvel's Hellfire Gala Covers Say Goodbye to an X-Men Team and Teases a Wolverine/Spider-Man Team Up

Marvel has released a set of covers for X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 featuring a look at Krakoa's current X-Men team before a new lineup is unveiled, along with a team-up between Wolverine and Spider-Man. The second annual Hellfire Gala is turning into a can't-miss event that will send shockwaves throughout the Marvel Universe. Not only will a new X-Men team be revealed, but the readers will also see lead-ins to the A.X.E.: Judgment Day event series. Tie-ins to Immortal X-Men, X-Men, and The Amazing Spider-Man will also be vital to the overall story.

Covers to X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 come from superstar artists such as Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, Adam Hughes, Arthur Adams, Carlos Gómez, and Nick Dragotta. The creative team for the special one-shot is writer Gerry Duggan and artists Kris Anka, Russell Dauterman, Matteo Lolli, and C.F. Villa.

Immortal X-Men #4 from writer Kieron Gillen and artist Michele Bandini finds Emma Frost stopping at nothing to make sure the Hellfire Gala is a night no one in the Marvel Universe will soon forget. Next, X-Men #12 concludes the first year of Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz's run as secrets are revealed that guarantee the Hellfire Gala will be overflowing with drama. Finally, after something happens at the Hellfire Gala, Spider-Man and Wolverine go on a dangerous mission in Amazing Spider-Man #9 by Zeb Wells and Patrick Gleason.

You can check out the solicitation and covers for X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 below.

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by KRIS ANKA, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, MATTEO LOLLI, & C.F. VILLA

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Variant Cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

Virgin Variant Cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

Promo Variant Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ

Variant Cover by ADAM HUGHES

Variant Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

At last year's gala, mutants changed the face of the solar system, terraforming Mars and claiming it for mutantkind. This time around, they'll once again set out to bring radical transformation to the Marvel Universe and are inviting every super hero on the planet to witness it. And when an uninvited guest crashes the party, the chaos that ensues will cause cracks in the very foundation of Krakoa and lead directly into the biggest Marvel story of the year– Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti's JUDGMENT DAY! All that plus the reveal of the new X-Men lineup and the winner of the mega-popular X-Men fan vote. The seeds for what's to come in the X-Men franchise over the next few years are planted right here!