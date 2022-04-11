Marvel Turns Miles Morales Into Wolverine

Miles Morales is the best at what he does, and what he does isn’t very nice when he’s Wolverine. Marvel Comics has released a preview for this week’s What If… Miles Morales #2 from writer John Ridley, artist Farid Karami, and colorist Chris Sotomayor. Following up on the first issue turning Miles into Captain America, this issue of the series poses the question, “What if Miles Morales became Wolverine?” The preview shows Miles in his Wolverine costume doing the type of thing Wolverine is known for, fighting Sentinels in a dystopian future. You can see the preview for yourself below. Here’s the issue summary from Marvel Comics:

“MILES IS THE BEST THERE IS AT WHAT HE DOES… And in this reality, what he does isn’t very nice. What if…Miles was taken from everything he ever knew—his family, his home, his life—and transformed into the most dangerous, immortal weapon of war the world has ever seen? Miles has been made into the Wolverine…but that doesn’t mean he has to be what they made him…”

What If… Miles Morales #2 Cover

What If… Miles Morales #2 Credits

What If… Miles Morales #2 Preview Page 1

What If… Miles Morales #2 Preview Page 2

What If… Miles Morales #2 Preview Page 3

What If… Miles Morales #2 Preview Page 4

What If… Miles Morales #2 Concept Design Variant

What If… Miles Morales #2 Carlos Pacheco Variant

What If… Miles Morales #2 Bjørn Barends Variant A

What If… Miles Morales #2 Declan Shalvey Variant