Marvel Releases First Look at What If...? Season 3

Marvel has released a first look at some new What If...? Season 3 images – check them out below!

From all of us at Marvel Studios, THANK YOU for watching season 2 of #WhatIf and joining us on this journey across time…space…reality. We’re excited to share this early look at some of the endless possibilities we’ll explore together in season 3 of What If…? pic.twitter.com/fM6Z17ZnNJ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 22, 2024

The four photosso in the new gallery include Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) Captain America teaming up with Monica Rambeau (Tayonah Parris); A Captain America-style Gundam mech suit; Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Red Guardian (David Harbour) on some misadventure together, and someone in the Ant-Man family going giant and man-handling Red Guardian.

All in all... it looks pretty fun!

When Is What If...? Season 3 Coming Out?

MCU fans may be hoping that What If...? Season gets released in 2024, but producer/director Bryan Andrews told Phase Zero that the schedule is very much up in the air right now:

"I thought that it could come out at the end of the year in 2024 possibly, but that would be tight. There's some other group of people that are masterminding when things [release] and they're moving things on the board, and I don't know where we [What If...?] exist on that at this moment, as well as [Marvel Zombies]. Zombies, I'm still working on at the same time, and that's going to be crazy and that's coming out, but that keeps moving around too, right? So I wish I could help you but I can't!"

Marvel's What If...? Season 3 is in development.