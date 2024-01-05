Holiday Binge Watch Recap & Marvel's What If? Season 2 Review

The Season 6 premiere features holiday season TV binge recaps - including Marvel's What If? and Reacher Season 2. PLUS the 2024 Golden Globes movies.

The ComicBook Nation Crew break down the binge-watch rabbit holes they fell into during the Christmas and New Year's holidays (Reacher Season 2, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) – PLUS, we catch up with the discussion about Marvel's What If…? Season 2, and get the year in movies started with a review of Night Swim and a rapid-fire breakdown of all the big films at the 2024 Golden Globes!

Our Holiday Binge Watches

(Photo: Producer Pete)

Subscribe to ComicBook Nation!



There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below. BE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE as we drop all sorts of BONUS MATERIAL on YouTube and/or audio platforms, in addition to our main shows!

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!