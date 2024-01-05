Holiday Binge Watch Recap & Marvel's What If? Season 2 Review

The Season 6 premiere features holiday season TV binge recaps - including Marvel's What If? and Reacher Season 2. PLUS the 2024 Golden Globes movies.

By Kofi Outlaw

The ComicBook Nation Crew break down the binge-watch rabbit holes they fell into during the Christmas and New Year's holidays (Reacher Season 2, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) – PLUS, we catch up with the discussion about Marvel's What If…? Season 2, and get the year in movies started with a review of Night Swim and a rapid-fire breakdown of all the big films at the 2024 Golden Globes

Our Holiday Binge Watches

comicbook-nation-s6e1-marvel-what-if-s2-night-swim-golden-globes-movies.jpg
(Photo: Producer Pete)

