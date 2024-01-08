What If..? Creative Team Updates Season 3 Status (Exclusive)

Marvel Studios is actively working on the third season of What If...?, an animated series that could potentially see release by the end of the year should the stars align just right. On the latest episode of ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, What If...? producer and director Bryan Andrews says the third season could be released yet this year, though that would require quite a quick timeline.

"They move stuff around. Every time I thought it was like, 'Oh, it's going to be this!' It's like, 'It's going to move a little bit!' So, even I would hate to say something and have people's hopes come up and then have them be dashed because the beast of production and when things move around," Andrews says.

He adds, "I thought that it could come out at the end of the year in 2024 possibly, but that would be tight. AThere's some other group of people that are masterminding when things [release] and they're moving things on the board, and I don't know where we exist on that at this moment, as well as [Marvel Zombies]. Zombies, I'm still working on at the same time, and that's going to be crazy and that's coming out, but that keeps moving around too, right? So I wish I could help you but I can't!"

As of now, the only animated Marvel Studios show confirmed to release in 2024 is the highly anticipated X-Men '97.

Both seasons of Marvel's What If…? are now streaming on Disney+ as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

The series is led by Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, with returning appearances that include Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk, and Cate Blanchett as Hela. Devery Jacobs joins the cast as Kahhori, a new Native American character created specifically for the show. What If...? Season 2 is directed by Bryan Andrews, and executive produced by Andrews and AC Bradley.