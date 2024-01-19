Vincent D'Onofrio Wants a Kingpin What If... Story

Vincent D'Onofrio is back as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Marvel Studios' first project of the year, Echo. The new series dropped on Disney+ and Hulu last week, and it has some nods to Netflix's Daredevil, and even set up the upcoming reboot, Daredevil: Born Again. D'Onofrio will be back again in the new Daredevil show, and fans are eager to find out what's next for the villain. D'Onofrio recently had a chat with ComicBook.com and spoke about some of his dream scenarios for the character.

"I would love to do, like a, What If...? kind of Fisk story," D'Onofrio shared. "I would just like to explore him in a, outside of the usual teaming up of villain and superhero. I'd like to see a truly more realistic version, kind of like what they did with the Joker ... A more interior approach and you know, 10 times darker than anything we've done with him before. You know, exploring that would be really interesting."

When ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt suggested, "What if Kingpin got bitten by the radioactive spider instead?," D'Onofrio replied with a laugh. "I think he would commission canisters," he added when asked what kind of webs he would have.

Vincent D'Onofrio Found Kingpin's Voice Through His Own Pain:

During another recent interview with D'Onofrio, the actor revealed he found Kingpin's voice through his own pain.

"It's interesting that that you noticed," D'Onofrio said when the "sound" of Kingpin's voice came up. "Yeah, so the way I work is, when it comes to intense things like that, I use events in my own life that happened in the past and that's how I found the voice of him early on for the Netflix series. It's an emotional event that happened in my life, and through that pain, I kind of formed that voice. And so now when he's speaking, it always has a very kind of fragile and sometimes visceral kind of dangerous feel to it."

What Is Echo About?

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo debuted exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.

Echo is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, and will leave Hulu on April 9th.