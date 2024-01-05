Marvel's What If...? Casts Barbie's America Ferrera in Mysterious Season 3 Role (Exclusive)

The sophomore season of Marvel's What If...? is now in the books, after delivering fans quite a lot of surprises within the franchise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It has already been confirmed that What If...? is renewed for a third season, with a brief clip released by Marvel showcasing a new episode involving Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Alexi Shostakov / Red Guardian (David Harbour). In a recent exclusive interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, the What If...? team confirmed the voice actor behind one of the new characters in that clip — Barbie and How to Train Your Dragon star America Ferrera, who will be voicing Agent Morales. The team confirmed that she has briefly appeared in the comics, but that What If...?'s take on her is "almost an original character."

"Just for the clickbait; her last name's Morales, people got very excited about that," writer and producer Matthew Chauncey revealed.

"She's great," writer and executive producer AC Bradley said of Ferrera. "I'm so glad she is getting her flowers when it comes to Barbie, because -- I shouldn't say this, but hey, I no longer work at Marvel -- Barbie was my favorite movie of the year, my favorite superhero movie, because Barbie's a hero. And, so is America. That was the best. So, we're so happy that she was willing to come in, and do this part in this random episode of What If...?. She was so lovely about it."

Who Is Marvel's Agent Morales?

Of course, the last name "Morales" will immediately make people think of the family of Miles Morales / Spider-Man — but there is another character worth mentioning. While not confirmed outright, there is a chance that What If...'s Agent Morales could be Alisande Morales, a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who was created by Christopher Priest and Bart Sears in 2004's Captain America and the Falcon #1. Initially, Morales worked for S.H.I.E.L.D. out of Cuba, and dealt with the "Anti-Cap" who was impersonating Steve Rogers.

In subsequent issues, Morales was promoted within S.H.I.E.L.D. and worked to fight the Purifiers and capture X-23. She then stayed with the group when it was transformed into H.A.M.M.E.R. More recently, she briefly appeared as a character in the Marvel's Avengers video game.

What Is What If...? Season 2 About?

Season 2 of Marvel's What If…?, which premieres episodes daily on Disney+ beginning on December 22nd, continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

The series is led by Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, with returning appearances that include Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk, and Cate Blanchett as Hela. Devery Jacobs joins the cast as Kahhouri, a new Native American character created specifically for the show. What If...? Season 2 is directed by Bryan Andrews, and executive produced by Andrews and AC Bradley.

What do you think of America Ferrera joining the MCU in What If...? Season 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 3 of Marvel's What If...? will debut on Disney+ at a later date. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.